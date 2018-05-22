Here at KHOU, we've been getting a large response from viewers on topics to discuss in our KHOU Verify segments about the Santa Fe High School shooting. This time, we want to address some of the questions that you’ve been asking on social media.

The suspect reportedly wore a trench coat on the day of the shootings. Many of you want to know if trench coats are banned at Santa Fe ISD.

We read through the student handbook and found trench coats are not allowed. So, we can verify that trench coats are banned at Santa Fe High School.

There have also been questions about whether the suspect was going to an out-of-district school because his home rides the line with Alvin.

After running his address, we can confirm that the rumors are false. He was assigned to Santa Fe ISD.

There are two pieces of information that you keep asking us about and we are keeping on our KHOU Verify radar:

Investigators announced that they had detained two persons of interest in the Santa Fe High School shooting case.

Since then, no one has spoken of it again. So what happened to those two people?

We’ve been asking in press conferences but authorities won't answer our questions. But rest assured, we will keep asking.

The other item you’ve asked about was if the explosives that officers found were functional.

Investigators still aren’t saying but we won’t keep asking until we can verify one way of the other.

