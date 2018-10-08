HOUSTON - Our Verify team is looking into whether a Russian asbestos company started printing a Trump stamp of approval on its products.

A photo going around Facebook shows words in Russian that read, “Approved by Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States."

For answers, we sought out the company itself, Uralasbest, and President Trump’s book “The Art of the Comeback.”

The backstory is in the president’s book. He wrote that efforts to regulate asbestos was part of a mob-led conspiracy: "I believe that the movement against asbestos was led by the mob, because it was often mob-related companies that would do the asbestos removal."

Historically, asbestos was used as a fire-resistant material, but regulators stopped using it when it was linked to cancers like mesothelioma.

That’s the inspiration for the post. We did a reverse image search, which led us right back to the company’s Facebook page with a caption that read, in part: "Donald is on our side! … HE called asbestos 100% safe after application."

We can verify yes, a company did post a photo claiming its products were “Trump-approved.”

