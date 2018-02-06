How you respond when there's an active shooter situation can make the difference between life and death.

KHOU 11 News is verifying a question we got after the Santa Fe shooting. Should you pull the fire alarm? We took the question to two experts to verify.

First, Lt. John Dombrowa with Pasadena police. He's a trainer for the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Center at Texas State University. The program is nationally recognized by the F.B.I. Second, we spoke with Houston police.

"It isn't something we would train people to do," said Lt. Dombrowa.

He said the reason is people respond differently during a fire alarm than you would want them to respond to an active shooter.

"When you look at how most fire drills are done, it's a slow, methodical response," Dombrowa said. "Everybody leaves in an orderly fashion, here you are trying to leave an area as quickly as possible."

Houston police also say it's something they don't recommend.

A spokesman told us when a fire alarm goes off people immediately try to evacuate. It can put people in harms way like a hallway, where they can become easier targets for an active shooter.

If a fire alarm does go off, Lt. Dombrowa said think before you leave the room you're in because it might be the safest place.

"Somebody may pull a fire alarm thinking that's the best course of action, and what I would say is if you're in a situation and you hear that check before you move from somewhere," he said.

So should you pull the fire alarm during an active shooter situation? We can verify the answer is no.

