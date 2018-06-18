Approximately 2,000 children were separated from their parents over a six-week period as a result of the “zero tolerance” approach to immigration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

However, there is conflicting information circulating about whether all kids are being separated at the border.

Reporters were invited to tour the busiest detention facility in McAllen and question border patrol officials over the weekend.

CBS News learned children under five years old are allowed to stay with their parents in most cases.

Homeland Security officials say families who are seeking asylum at the border are also allowed to stay together.

“If an adult enters at a port of entry and claims asylum, they will not face prosecution for illegal entry. DHS does have a responsibility to protect minors we apprehend and will separate in three circumstances:1) when DHS is unable to determine the familial relationship, 2) when DHS determines that a child may be at risk with the parent or legal guardian, or 3) when the parent or legal guardian is referred for criminal prosecution,” according to DHS.gov.

However, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in February claiming asylum seeking families are being separated.

The case is still making its way through the court system.

Based on Homeland Security policy and what CBS News has seen in person, claims that all kids are being separated from their parents at the border is false.

