KHOU 11 viewers Adam and Valarie asked us to verify if a GoFundMe account that claims it’s raising money to get a father of one of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims to Texas is a legitimate account.
The account “Texas. Help Dad get to TX!” says it’s raising money for Bobby Black—whose son, Jared, was killed in the shooting—to get from California to Texas for his son’s funeral.
“Bobby, Jared’s Dad, sat in misery for 13 hours not knowing if he was one of the victims,” the account says. “Then he got the devastating news.”
We also reached out to GoFundMe, which sent us a link of verified accounts that are going directly to the families. “Texas. Help Dad get to TX!” is on that list.
“GoFundMe is closely monitoring all campaigns related to the tragedy in Texas and we guarantee all funds raised will get to the victims and their families,” the company told us.
We can verify for Adam and Valarie that this GoFundMe account is real.
VERIFY: Sources
GoFundMe
VERIFY: Resources
GoFundMe verified campaigns list