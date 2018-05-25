An HEB voucher is making its rounds on social media promising a $200 voucher on their website until July 31 -- but is it real?
The online promotion says HEB is giving away 1,000 of the vouchers as a way of celebrating their birthday. It links to a website called hebpromotion.com and prompts users to "Claim one NOW!"
HEB spokesperson Regina Garcia released the following statement regarding the voucher:
"This coupon is not affiliated with or endorsed by H-E-B and is fraudulent. Customers can always find our latest offers at heb.com/coupons."
The $200 online voucher is fake and if you see it online, you can report it to Facebook.
VERIFY: Sources
Regina Garcia, HEB spokesperson
