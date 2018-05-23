HOUSTON - The incoming President of the National Rifle Association made a controversial claim on Fox News Sunday, linking the drug Ritalin to school violence.

"The problem that we've got is, we're trying like the dickens to treat the symptom without treating the disease, and the disease in this case isn't the Second Amendment; the disease is youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence," said Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, incoming NRA President. "They've been drugged in many cases. Nearly all of these perpetrators are male, and they're young teenagers in most cases, and they've come through a culture where violence is commonplace. Many of these young boys have been on Ritalin since they were in kindergarten. Now, I am certainly not a doctor, I'm a Marine, but I can see those kinds of things happening."

VERIFY: Separating facts from rumors after Santa Fe shooting

Ritalin is one of many medications used to treat ADHD, so KHOU 11 News verified if there’s any evidence linking those kinds of drugs to violence in schools.

Three medical professionals were used as sources for this report:

Peter Langman, Ph.D., author of “School Shooters: Understanding High School, College, and Adult Perpetrators”

Austin De La Cruz, Clinical Psychiatric Pharmacy Specialist, Assistant Professor at UH

Dr. Cristian Zeni, child and adolescent psychiatrist with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth

The first source, Dr. Peter Langman, studied 48 school shootings between 1966 and 2012, and wrote a book about his findings.

He found that, out of those 48 cases, only six shooters were either on psychiatric drugs or coming off them at the time of their attacks.

Therefore, there was no link to medications in 87 percent of those school shootings.

Tap here for more information on Langman’s research.

University of Houston Assistant Professor Austin De La Cruz addressed the NRA’s statement directly.

“That is false. There is no research supporting that specific claim,” he said. “There have been clinical guidelines published and multiple clinical trials that have shown that these medications are doing the opposite. These medications, what they do is try to decrease those symptoms of hyperactivity, impulsivity, and even aggression. To say these medications would cause more violence are inaccurate.”

Dr. Cristian Zeni with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth cited a 2017 study that looked into the effects of Ritalin on children dealing with ADHD and aggression. The study found Ritalin decreased aggression in those patients.

Tap here for more information about the study.

Dr. Zeni said there is evidence stimulants can trigger aggression in the form of impulsive aggression, not planned aggression. He said increased aggression typically occurs when people take the medication without a prescription.

He added psychological evaluations of school shooters is rarely, if ever, available for public scrutiny, so it is speculation to blame medications.

VERIFY Sources

Peter Langman, Ph.D., author of “School Shooters: Understanding High School, College, and Adult Perpetrators”

Austin De La Cruz, Clinical Psychiatric Pharmacy Specialist, Assistant Professor at UH

Dr. Cristian Zeni, child and adolescent psychiatrist with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth

VERIFY Resources

Dr. Peter Langman's research on Psychiatric Medications and School Shootings

Study: A Naturalistic Comparison of Methylphenidate and Risperidone Monotherapy in Drug-Naive Youth With Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Comorbid With Oppositional Defiant Disorder and Aggression

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 KHOU