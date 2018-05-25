Several posts were sent in to the KHOU 11 newsroom claiming "Goose Creek ISD is threatening to strip seniors of diplomas if they participate in walkouts for Santa Fe."

The claim started spreading fast online after tweets from students at Goose Creek Memorial High, like one saying "they threatened to take away our graduation, not just walking the stage, but the diploma if we walked out."

Our source to verify this is Goose Creek CISD. Here's what they told us:

"Students were not told that their diplomas would be held and that they would not be able to walk at graduation if they participated in a walk-out. Unfortunately, misinformation is being sent out by students on social media."

So we can verify that this claim is false. A district spokeswoman adding that any student who has earned their diploma will get it whether or not they participate in a walk out.

