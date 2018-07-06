HOUSTON - A KHOU 11 News viewer asked the Verify team to look into whether curbside recycling is actually recycled.

“Where does our recycling go? Is it really recycled? Is all the work that we’re doing to protect our planet going to waste? These are the questions that my neighbors and I are asking,” the viewer wrote on Facebook.

The woman asked specifically about Texas Pride Disposal. The company, based in Rosenberg, said all of its recycling is taken to two Houston facilities: Waste Management Greenstar and Independent Texas Recyclers.

KHOU 11 News got inside access to the Waste Management Recycling Center in November. The facility handles 80 percent of all the recycling in the Houston area.

There, items are sorted, sent to a baler, then taken to another facility where recycled materials are turned back into items we use.

So we can verify the items you leave at the curb to be recycled do, in fact, get recycled.

