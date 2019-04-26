HOUSTON — KHOU 11 News viewer Steve Davis wanted us to verify a post that claims "in 2017, nearly 40,000 Americans were killed by guns."

The post originally comes from KamalaHarris.org, the Democratic presidential contender's website.

Here's what we verified:

The source is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC. A study released last last year found 39,773 people were fatally shot in 2017. So we can verify that yes, the post is true-nearly 40,000 people were killed by guns in 2017.

But it needs context.

Of the nearly 40,000 deaths, 14,542 people were killed in homicides with guns. That's about a third. Still, the overwhelming number of guns deaths were suicides at 23,854. That's about 60 percent.

The CDC found that gun deaths are on the rise though, reaching a record high since data was first collected in 1979. Gun deaths jumped by more than 10,000 compared to totals in 1999.

