It's the Reddit photo that has a lot of people talking, showing pavement with a surface temperature of 153 degrees.

The post goes on to tell pet owners to consider your pets paws when going for a walk on a hot day. So our Verify team took a closer look – is hot pavement a real danger for our furry friends?

Carol Raborn found out firsthand.

“I’d heard about it but I hadn't really thought about since last summer,” she said.

Because it was one of the first hot days in Atlanta and she was excited to go to a dog event in Atlanta. However, her dog was limping the next day.

“I took another look at it and I could see her paw was raw and red,” she said.

Dr. Ian flowers is with Fulton County Animal Services and Lifeline Animal Project. He verified that yes, hot surfaces are a real danger.

“Some dogs will just keep going and then by the time you start noticing them doing something abnormal, it'll be too late,” he said. “Of course, some dogs will right when they hit the pavement start their feet, like it's hot.”

Really it's up to you at the start to prevent it.

While booties can protect dogs' paws, Flowers says solutions like Vaseline or Paw Wax have not been studied.

The best prevention? Flowers says avoid walking on hot pavement or concrete and opt for grass or shady spots instead.

“I actually put my hand on the pavement for a few seconds. If it's too hot for me, I know it's too hot for my dog to walk on,” he said.

