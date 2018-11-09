HOUSTON - The Texas flag is a familiar site around town: a symbol of the independent spirit that makes Texas one of a kind.

But is it really different from all other state flags? At least when it comes to height?

A lot of Texans at a young age learn the Texas state flag is allowed to fly at the same height as the U.S. flag because we were once an independent nation, the Republic of Texas.

But what's the truth?

Our first source is the U.S. Flag Code, basically a set of guidelines for how to treat the stars and stripes, but there is no penalty for breaking the code. It says all state flags can fly at the same height as the American flag.

According to the code, if the flags are on the same pole, the U.S. flag must be on top, even in the Lone Star state.

There is also a Texas flag code that states if the flags are on separate poles, they should be at the same height, and the flags should be of equal size.

So while there are a lot of things that make Texas one of a kind -- our love of feeder roads, Frito pie and cowboy boots no matter what the occasion -- we can verify our flag does not get special privileges.

