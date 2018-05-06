HOUSTON - A KHOU 11 viewer reached out to our Verify team, asking whether a warning about filling your gas tank is legitimate.

The post online looks like a warning from a gas station in Pakistan telling people not to fill up their cars to the maximum level because it may cause an explosion in the fuel tank. It suggests you leave your tank half full to allow space for air.

To verify this, we went straight to AAA of Texas and talked to Daniel Ambruster. He says he’s never seen this kind of warning before in Texas.

Ambruster did say, however, topping off your tank could be dangerous, because gasoline expands in the heat, and if you fill the tank too much, gas can spill out and put your ignition controls at risk.

So we can verify you do not have to worry about exploding gas tanks during the summer, but only fill up your tank until the pump shuts off automatically.

