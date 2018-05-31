We are verifying a concern raised by one of our viewers wondering why animals are often abandoned in the summer.

The viewer says it is common practice for owners to surrender their pets when they go on vacation rather than making arrangements to be boarded.

So we reached out to BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions. They told us although it can happen, it usually doesn't.

It's more likely that an owner surrenders their pet due to a change in where they live, perhaps their apartment or home doesn't allow pets.

Also, people displaced from fires or floods, sometimes have nowhere for their pets to stay, so they drop them off at the shelter and hope their pet is still around when things start looking up.

So we can verify - it is not common practice to drop pets off at a shelter while the owner vacations.

BARC says dropping off a pet with hopes of picking them up later is a very risky thing to do - no matter the reason - because the shelter's goal is to get the pets adopted as soon as possible.

