Many people, including celebrities and police officers, are doing their own take of the #InMyFeelings dance challenge and they're getting pretty creative with their videos.

But some viral videos are claiming people were seriously injured while they were recording.

One video, viewed more than 400,000 times, showed a woman hopping out of the drivers seat then getting hit by a car while she's doing the challenge.

A post shared by Kari Miller (@karimiller) on Jul 20, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

There was lots of talk online about whether the video was legit or not. Our Verify team did a little digging and discovered the woman did not get hurt at all.

Kari Miller, the woman who uploaded the video says it was edited by her friend. Her friend also posted it with the caption, "Not real."

A day later the woman even tweeted, "Telling a lot of people today that I'm not dead."

Telling a lot of people today that I’m not dead 💁‍♀️❤️ — Kari Miller (@Kari_Miller) July 21, 2018

So, the Instagram video showing a woman being run down by a car doing the #InMyFeelings challenge is fake.

%INLINE%

© 2018 KHOU