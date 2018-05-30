Here are three things we're verified Wednesday afternoon:

A KHOU 11 News viewer sent in a photo of a Walmart $1,000 gift card she received via email. She's a single mother and she wanted us find out if it was real.

We reached out to Walmart and a spokesman confirmed the coupon is a fake. Walmart never participates in these online coupon offers.

We also verified a viral photo of Whoopi Goldberg making the rounds again on social media. It's a violent image of President Trump hurting himself with the word's "Making America Great Again."

The picture has been circulating around on social media for almost a year. Even Goldberg addressed it on ABC's "The View" where she proved it was photoshopped and a fake.

Finally, we verified the news out about Ambien. The prescription drug has been trending on Twitter all day thanks to a tweet from Roseanne Barr. Barr wrote, "It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting."

That tweet was an explanation for another tweet about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett where she compared her to an ape. Barr somehow linking her racist tweet to side effects of Ambien.

That claim we can verify is false. Ambien drug manufacturer Sanofi responding to Barr's tweet saying "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

To be fair Ambien has led to behavioral side effects in some patients.

