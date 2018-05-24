HOUSTON – A lot of you have been asking us to look into the background of the suspected Santa Fe school shooter and his family.

One viewer brought to our attention a Facebook post claiming "the father is a twice-convicted felon."

If true, that would make his gun ownership illegal. The viewer asked us to verify.

So our team dug into the criminal background of Antonios Pagourtzis in Texas and across the country. We found the only run-ins he's had with the law are for tickets and illegal dumping, both minor violations.

So we can verify a post claiming the father is a twice-convicted felon is false and that he can legally own a gun.

