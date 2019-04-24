HOUSTON — Is the Madison High School dress codes for parents legal? KHOU 11 News verified.

KHOU 11 News legal analyst Gerald Treece said the code must have a fair, specific purpose. It could invite problems if it keeps out parents too poor to afford the right clothes, he said.

They could argue the policy denies them their right to access a public building, Treece added.

Schools, though, are not public streets. Think about museums and courts of law. Both have dress codes.

KHOU 11 News verified that Texas law and state supreme court decisions give school administrators authority to set rules and discipline.

In Tennessee, a lawmaker drafted a law to force school districts to have such rules for parents.

HISD policies allow schools to do the same for students. However, parents are not mentioned.

While Madison High School’s code may offend, KHOU 11 News verified the policy is legal.

Do you have something you want us to verify. Email verify@khou.com or write us on Facebook or Twitter.

