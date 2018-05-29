HOUSTON - The Astrodome is now officially a Texas Historic Landmark.

Officials with the Harris County Historical Commission unveiled the new historical marker in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. It's the latest honor for one of the world's most recognizable buildings.

"I think Judge Emmett had a harder time saving her then my Daddy did getting it built," said Dene Hofheinz, daughter of the late Judge Roy Hofheinz.

The Harris County Historical Commission dedicated a new Texas State Historical Marker for the Astrodome on May 29, 2018.

The new marker means the Texas Historical Commission recognizes the Dome as historically and architecturally significant. But it offers the Astrodome no new protections.

The Texas Historical Commission tells KHOU the Astrodome is protected by being torn down and has been since 2017 when the Dome became a State Antiquities Landmark. We can verify that is the status that offers the Dome the most protection. The Astrodome "cannot be removed, altered, damaged, salvaged or excavated without a permit from the Texas Historical Commission. And nothing can be done that can't be reversed.

"Let's not leave here today saying it's historic and let's just leave a marker,"said Judge Ed Emmett. "Let's leave here today figuring out what's the best way we can move this forward to make sure the public enjoys the creation of Judge Hofheinz and so many others."

The iconic Dome is here to stay, and the county hopes to start their revamp in October converting the former stadium into a parking lot and massive event center.

