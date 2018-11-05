If you’re a homeowner in Houston, are you legally required to have your street address painted on your curb?

KHOU 11 viewer, Greg Pou asked us to find out, after finding what he thought was a notice posted on his front door, advertising curbside painting.

Norma Lopez has been painting curbside numbers for 18 years.

It's her company, Curb Number Sign’s, bright orange ad that showed up on our viewer, Greg Pou's door step.

Her advertisement shares reasons why you might want the numbers painted on your curb. For example, they could help firefighters or police find your house in an emergency.

But are they required?

According to Larry Nierth with the City of Houston Planning and Development Department, no.

Numbers on curbs are not required by city code. But if you own a home, you are responsible for properly numbering it.

Those numbers need to be posted somewhere visible, at all times, like on the front of the house, or if you choose, yes, your curb.

And we verified, yes, there are real penalties.

The city says, if you decide not to post any numbers at all, you will eventually get fined.

The city will start by sending you a notice to bring your property into compliance. If that doesn’t work, you could face a misdemeanor, and if convicted, a $500 fine.

So, we can verify this as false.

You don't have to have a curbside number, and if you find an orange ad on your door, it's not a legal requirement.

But having one painted could save you a legal headache down the line.

