HOUSTON - Our KHOU 11 Verify team is looking into something spotted on Facebook feeds regarding immigrant children in court.

A video tweeted by NowThis News says, “The Trump administration is forcing children as young as toddlers to represent themselves in immigration courts.”

First, we should note this is not video of an actual court proceeding. It is a reenactment featuring the children of volunteers.

There are two parts for us to verify: First, it is true some immigrant children are ordered to court without their parents or attorneys? In some cases, yes, especially if the kids crossed the border alone, and the constitutional right to free legal aid does not always apply in immigration court.

But is this something the Trump administration started? No. Unaccompanied minors going through deportation proceedings has been happening for years. A Syracuse University study found half of the 300,000 immigrant children ordered to court between 2005 and 2017 did have legal representation.

The ACLU sued the government over it in 2014, but the case was thrown out.

