It seems everyone and anyone is battling from some form of allergies. Some argue it’s the worst allergy season in recent years.

However, is the uptick in symptoms just another consequence of Hurricane Harvey? To verify, we turned to doctors in the Houston area.

Dr. Daniel Washington is an internal medicine and pediatrics doctor at Texas Gulf Coast Medical Group. He put it simple terms: It’s not in your head that it’s in your head.

Dr. Washington calls more severe allergy symptoms after Harvey a real phenomenon that’s affecting a lot of people.

Dr. Alnoor Malick, an allergist and immunologist at The Allergy Clinic, agrees.

“Certainly there was an increase in issues with regard to mold spores and whether that’s just because the ground is totally soaked,” Dr. Malick said. “Whether we had all this debris out there that just couldn’t dry off quickly enough.”

He said the extra moisture created a perfect storm for allergies.

“If we had a really wet fall and a cold winter, then spring gets delayed until a little bit later, and when spring gets delayed, the pollen season is shorter, so there’s an increase sort of concentration of pollen,” Dr. Malick said.

We can verify the increased pollen count is affecting everyone. Those who often suffer from allergies feel it worse, and those who normally don’t are feeling some symptoms this year.

Luckily, Dr. Malick said they’ve started to see pollen counts ease.

If you are suffering from allergies, you’re urged to call your doctor to find some sort of relief.

VERIFY: Sources

Dr. Daniel Washington, internal medicine and pediatrics doctor at Texas Gulf Coast Medical Group

Dr. Alnoor Malick, allergist and immunologist at The Allergy Clinic

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 KHOU