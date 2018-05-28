The images are popping up all over Facebook and Twitter showing children of all ages living in a migrant holding facility near the border. Civil rights activist Shaun King posted one, writing "I saw this photo floating around and didn't know if it was real. It is."

To verify that, our first step was visiting the link attached to the photos. It takes you to an article published by the Arizona Republic, a newspaper that just won a Pulitzer Prize for its border coverage last month. If you take a close look at the byline, however, you'll see the article was first published back in 2014.

We emailed the article's author, journalist Michael Kiefer, to find out if these photos date back to that article.

"Yes, it's from 2014. I was one of a dozen or so journalists allowed to tour the ICE facility in Nogales during a crisis then with Central American minors seeking asylum," Kiefer wrote. "They only allowed in a single camera and they made the kids cover their faces. I am a hardened old reporter who witnesses executions. But that day, I cried most of the way back to Phoenix."

The newspaper also posted on its Facebook page that the images are from 2014.

We can verify the photos are real, but they are nearly four years old, so keep that context in mind if you share them on social media.

VERIFY: Sources

Michael Keifer, Arizona Republic journalist

The Arizona Republic

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 KHOU