Houston bridal shop steps in to help brides after KHOU 11 report on other bridal shop's sudden closure

One bride we spoke with said she's out $800 for a dress. Now, Ventura's said they'll offer dresses at discounted prices for those impacted by the closure.

HOUSTON — After hundreds of brides were left worrying when a Spring bridal shop suddenly closed, another boutique is stepping in to help.

Ventura's Bridal Fashions in the Heights has been in business for nearly 40 years and said they understand how stressful the situation must be for the brides. This comes after a KHOU 11 report on the sudden closure of The Princess Bridal Boutique in Spring which left around a hundred brides-to-be without a dress.

"We have a lot of the same designers that Princess did, so it might even be a possibility that we could get the same gown for these brides," said Ventura's manager Daisy Dallas. "If these girls want a new gown, these prices that they see on the tags will not be the price they pay."

On Tuesday, the owners of Princess Bridal Boutique told KHOU 11 they were forced to close after struggling financially. They said they plan to work with each bride who already has commitments with them on a case-by-case basis.

The bride we spoke with said she's called them multiple times but hasn't been able to get through. We reached out to the boutique Wednesday night as well and weren't able to get a response.

If you or someone you know is still waiting for a dress from the boutique and want to take advantage of the opportunity at Ventura's, they said you can book an appointment on their website or give them a call at 713-880-2364.