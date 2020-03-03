HOUSTON — Two people were forced to swim to safety Tuesday morning after their vehicle went underwater at Plum Creek in southeast Houston, according to investigators.
The Houston Police Department confirmed the occupants were involved in a crash along Highway 225 at 6:23 a.m. Both were able to swim to shore.
The department is waiting for the dive team to retrieve the vehicle. Images from the scene show the vehicle completely submerged.
The cause of crash has not been reported.
There were no injuries, police said.
