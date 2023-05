Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one car caught fire and it spread to 13 or 14 other vehicles.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, more than a dozen vehicles caught fire Sunday at an east Harris County junkyard.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

FM 1942 was shut down in both directions while crews worked to put out the fires.