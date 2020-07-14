As Cecily Aguilar prepared to face a judge for her suspected role in Vanessa Guillen's death, protesters called for justice outside the courthouse in downtown Waco.

WACO, Texas — LULAC held a protest outside the McLennan County federal courthouse Tuesday morning to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen. The protest came just hours before the suspect in Guillen's case, Cecily Aguilar, was set to face a federal judge at 1:30 p.m.

Aguilar is charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Judge Jeffrey Manske was expected to set Aguilar's bond and make a decision on whether her case will go before a federal grand jury.

The protesters held signs and chanted in English and Spanish calls for justice. Organizers said they were going to be there until after the hearing. Members of Guillen's family, including her father and a sister, were also there. They walked inside the courthouse without addressing anyone.

The federal criminal complaint reported Aguilar's boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, repeatedly hit Guillen with a hammer, killing her, on Fort Hood on April 22. She was then mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of the body with Aguilar's help, according to the affidavit.

According to the complaint, two witnesses, interviewed May 18 by investigators, said they saw Robinson pulling a large "tough box" with wheels that appeared heavy coming out of the arms room where Robinson worked. The two witnesses said they saw Robinson load the box into his vehicle and drive away.

Robinson then got Aguilar to help in disposing of the body, which included mutilating and attempting to burn it, according to the complaint. However, when the body didn't burn completely, they placed the remains in three separate holes and covered them up.

Guillen's remains were found June 30 near the Leon River. Robinson shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 in Killeen as police approached him.

Guillen's family said she was sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation. Fort Hood launched an investigation into the harassment claim June 18 but said they found no evidence to support the claim.