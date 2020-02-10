Vanessa Guillen memorial site vandalized, suspect caught on camera

LULAC posted surveillance video to Facebook that shows someone walking through and kicking over candles at the memorial in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens posted a video to Facebook Friday morning that shows someone vandalizing the Vanessa Guillen memorial site in Killeen.

The video shows someone walk straight through the area in front of a mural of Guillen, smashing and kicking over candles. The person starts to walk away but then charges back at the site and kicks over more candles. The person comes back a third time to cause more damage before leaving.

"I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment and its prevention,” said Analuisa Tapia, LULAC District Director. "Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat."

A time stamp on the surveillance footage shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. The memorial is set up at Rancier Dr. and Fort Hood St. right outside the Fort Hood east gate. 6 News Reporter Jasmin Caldwell said the site had been cleaned up as of 8 a.m.

Killeen police had not responded to our phone call about any potential investigation as of this writing.

Guillen was killed on Fort Hood April 2. Her remains were found June 30 buried near the Leon River in Bell County.

A criminal complaint said fellow soldier Aaron Robinson killed her with a hammer in an armory room. He killed himself July 1 just hours after her remains were found.

Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, was also arrested. She's charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence for allegedly helping Robinson to bury the remains. Her trial was set for November.

Guillen's death launched a nationwide push for reform within the military. Her family said she told them she was sexually harassed but never told her superiors for fear of retaliation.

The #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill was introduced to congress Sept. 16. It would allow for those in the military who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to report the abuse to a third party outside the chain of command.

Guillen's death along with those of several other Fort Hood soldiers launched multiple investigations looking at the command climate and culture in and around the post.