Houston-area highway dedicated to murdered US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén

A portion of Highway 3 near Monroe Road and the Gulf Freeway has been dedicated in honor of the slain Houston native.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A portion of Highway 3 in Harris County will now bear the name of slain U.S. Army specialist Vanessa Guillén.

On Saturday, officials held a ceremony to officially unveil the "Vanessa Guillén Memorial Highway" signage, made possible by SB 1185.

"While many of us did not have the honor of knowing Vanessa, her story has had a great impact on our community and the nation. The dedication of this highway will ensure that Vanessa's memory will continue to shine bright in Harris County," said Texas State Senator Carol Alvarado.

The ceremony comes two years after Guillén was murdered at Fort Hood. The location of the dedication also holds a special place for Guillén's family.

"This is where I get my coffee every morning," Guillén's sister Mayra wrote in a tweet. "What are the odds? Love you sis."

In addition to the memorial highway, Netflix announced a documentary based on Guillén's life will air later this year.

"I Am Vanessa Guillén" will show how Guillén went from a 20-year-old Houston woman with dreams of having a military career to being murdered in April 2020. Guillén's remains were discovered on June 30, 2020.

Prior to her death, Guillén told family members she was sexually harassed by a superior in her unit. Guillén's family said Vanessa never reported it for fear of retaliation, and they claim she had suicidal thoughts as she struggled to cope.

Back in August, Guillén's family filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government.