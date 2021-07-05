Family of Vanessa Guillén announces foundation in her name

It'll be an iternational foundation to help members of the military.

HOUSTON — Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén was killed last year. She was last seen on base at Fort Hood April 22. Her remains found about two months later.

The Guillén family has worked non-stop for a year, raising awareness, first about the 20-year old’s disappearance, then for answers from the Army and now, for other military members who may be dealing with sexual harassment.

At a vigil at Taqueria del Sol in southeast Houston, the family announced the Vanessa Guillén Foundation. It’s an international foundation to help members of the military and beyond. There will also be an office in Houston.

“We’re going to have guidance. We’re going to help them with the legislation,” said Lupe Guillén, Vanessa’s younger sister. “We’re going to help them in any other way that Vanessa didn’t receive the help that she needed. So we’re here now.

The first fundraiser for the foundation is with Alkaline Water. There is a special wrapping of the water bottled in California. It’s just like a mural here in Houston.

You can now buy the water at Taqueria del Sol. The Guilléns are working to expand its sale.

On the back is a write-up about Vanessa and how proceeds will go to the foundation.