IAmVanessaGuillen bill delayed as Houston soldier's family mourns one year since her disappearance

“My sister is no joke. My sister is a human being. She deserves respect, honor because she was a U.S. soldier," Lupe Guillen, Vanessa’s younger sister said.

HOUSTON, Texas — A year after Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance cries for justice are louder than ever.

Most of Vanessa’s family was in the nation’s capital on the one year anniversary of her disappearance demanding action on the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill.

She said nothing will stop her and her family from getting the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act made into law.

“The system is broken. It has been broken for years,” Lupe said. “The problem is not the aggressor. It’s the system because the system does not hold them accountable.”

The bill would protect military service men and women from sexual assault and retaliation.

“What happened with Vanessa is not a racial issue. Whether you’re white, whether you’re Asian, whether you’re Black, whether you’re Hispanic, Latino; it’s not whether you’re a man or a woman because it happens to all of us,” Lupe said.

The Houston solider was last seen on Fort Hood one year ago.

Authorities believe Vanessa was murdered on the post by another solider.

Her remains would be found buried outside of Killeen along the Leon river more two months later.

Sponsors of the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill want to wait until after findings of a commission’s report on sexual assault in the military are unveiled before introducing it.

“I want to call out President Biden,” Lupe exclaimed. “We’re trying to meet with you. We’re trying to get your support for this legislation. The #IAmVanessaGuillen Act. I ask you to please support us.”