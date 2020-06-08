'A difficult conversation' | Secretary of Army discusses Vanessa Guillen, command climate with Fort Hood leadership

The secretary's visit comes a week after he named five people to review the command climate on Fort Hood in the wake of Vanessa Guillen's death.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was on Fort Hood for two days to speak with civilians and military leadership. McCarthy was scheduled to speak with the media about his visit at noon Thursday.

A press release from Fort Hood said McCarthy would "conduct sensing sessions with enlisted soldiers and junior officers."

McCarthy named five civilians on July 30 to be part of an independent review of the command climate and culture on post and in the surrounding military community around Fort Hood. The stated purpose of the panel is to make sure Fort Hood reflects the Army's values of safety, respect and workplaces free from sexual harassment.

McCarthy tweeted Thursday morning he had "a difficult conversation that was much needed. Not just about the loss of one of our own, SPC Vanessa Guillen, but how we can better take care of our Soldiers from all levels of leadership. Today was a step towards progress for the Army."

The panel will review historical data and conduct interviews with military members, civilians and members of the local community. McCarthy said the panel will be assisted by a brigadier general and a staff for administrative, logistical and media support.

McCarthy announced he would create the panel July 10 after meeting with the family of Vanessa Guillen and Houston Rep. Sylvia Garcia.

Guillen was killed on post April 22. Her family claimed she was being sexually harassed but Fort Hood investigators found no evidence supporting the claim.

Guillen's family and their attorney Natalie Khawam are pushing for the creation of the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill. It would allow members of the military to report sexual harassment and assault confidentially to a third party outside the chain of command.

McCarthy also requested a full independent review of Guillen's case by the Department of Defense.

An Army Criminal Investigation Division criminal complaint said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen in an armory room on post then, with the help of his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar, dismembered her body and buried the remains in three holes near the Leon River in Bell County.