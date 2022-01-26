Part of 'I am Vanessa Guillen Act' implemented in President Biden's executive order

FORT HOOD, Texas — President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement parts of the I am Vanessa Guillen Act.
The order makes sexual harassment an offense in the uniform code of military justice and allows alleged victims to report incidents outside their chain of command.
Houston native Vanessa Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood in 2020.
Guillen told her family that her reports of sexual harassment by a superior officer were ignored.
