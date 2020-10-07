Rep. Sylvia Garcia, LULAC call for action from Army, House officials in wake of Vanessa Guillen's death

LULAC said it would meet with the Secretary of the Army and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push for reform within the Army and disbanding the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

WASHINGTON — Representatives from the League of United Latin Americans Citizens (LULAC) and Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX 29th District) are meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Friday to call for action in the wake of Army Private Vanessa Guillen's death at Fort Hood, Texas.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood April 22. Her remains were found June 30 near the Leon River.

[Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on July 7, 2020, when LULAC spoke critically of the Army's handling of the Vanessa Guillen case.]

LULAC said it would be calling for the disbanding of Fort Hood's 3rd Cavalry Regiment to stop sexual harassment and other abuses. They're also calling for major reforms overall, and a Congressional investigation into Guillen's death.

They say there are other cases of Latino soldiers who have reported sexual harassment and/or been victims of still-unresolved homicides and other abuses.

For the latest on the Vanessa Guillen case, text "VANESSA" to 713-526-1111

Death of Vanessa Guillen

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.

3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander COL Ralph Overland assigned a team to investigate the sexual harassment claim June 18 but did not find any evidence to support the claim. Overland said the investigation was ongoing.

History of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment has a long history in the U.S. Army dating back to 1846, KCEN reports. It's seen action during eleven major conflicts including both World Wars, the Persian Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.