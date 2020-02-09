New senior commander says it's a 'new day' on Fort Hood

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV was announced Tuesday as the new Senior Commander for III Corps operations.

FORT HOOD, Texas — U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, Gen. Michael X. Garrett hosted a welcoming ceremony Wednesday for Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV as Fort Hood's Deputy Commanding General - Operations for III Corps and Senior Commander.

The Fort Hood press center said Garrett and Richardson will take part in a press conference at 6 p.m. 6 News will stream that on KCENTV.COM and on our social media platforms.

Richardson takes over operations from Deputy Commanding General Scott Efflandt, who will stay on post in a support role.

Garrett said the change in command was already scheduled. Efflandt was supposed to take charge of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in El Paso but that was stopped while the investigation into the disappearance and death of Vanessa Guillen continues.

"So, really what's happening is General Efflandt is sliding over into the S (support) position and basically he's being held until we find out what the results of the independent reviewer and the 15-6, said Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville in a press conference Tuesday. "He's not been relieved."

Garrett also announced he will appoint Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and one of the Army’s most senior commanders to lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Guillen's death.

Guillen was killed on post April 22. A criminal complaint said she was killed by Aaron Robinson in an armory room then, with the help of Cecily Aguilar, he dismembered her body and buried the remains near the Leon River in Bell County.