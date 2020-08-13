Vanessa Guillen public memorial: What to know for Friday's service

The memorial will be held Friday at Chavez High School from noon to 8 p.m.

HOUSTON — The homegoing for U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen will take place in Houston this weekend.

The two-day event will include a public memorial at the soldier's old high school and a private funeral for family and friends.

VANESSA GUILLEN PUBLIC MEMORIAL

The public memorial for Vanessa Guillen will take place on Friday from noon to 8 p.m at Chavez High School, located at 8501 Howard Dr.

A casket containing Guillen's remains will be present.

Masks are required if you plan on attending this event and social distancing will be enforced.

Public parking will be located at 8653 Howard Dr.

Those who can't attend can view the public memorial live on this page or any one of our social media platforms.

VANESSA GUILLEN CUSTOM-MADE CASKET

Soulshine Industries in Edna, Texas will be donating a custom casket for Guillen.

The owner of the company said he created the casket after reaching out to Guillen’s family to learn more about her.

The casket will include the American flag to represent her patriotism and the Mexican flag for her heritage. A soccer ball symbolizes Guillen’s love of sports and the Virgin Mary represents her faith, owner Troy Ganem told KHOU 11.

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30, near the Leon River.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.