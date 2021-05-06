Army to put civilian in charge of criminal probes

The Army is making the move in an effort to address widespread failures after a string of murders and other crimes at Fort Hood.

WASHINGTON — The Army is putting a civilian in charge of its criminal investigations, adding staff and freeing up more agents to work on cases, in a plan to address widespread failures that surfaced last year after a string of murders and other crimes at Fort Hood, Texas.

Editor's note: the video attached to the top of this article is from a report on April 29, 2021.

Army officials provided few details on how much the reorganization will cost or how long it will take, other than to say some changes will unfold over months.