FindVanessaGuillen | Social media drives push to find missing Houston soldier

HOUSTON — The search for missing Houston soldier Vanessa Guillen has been magnified by the family’s relentless push for answers since she went missing on April 22 from her post at Fort Hood.

They’re also raising awareness online and on social media with the hashtag: #FindVanessaGuillen.

Social media is playing a huge role in the way they share information about Guillen.

Frida Hernandez, Guillen’s friend from Cesar Chavez High School, is helping run the social media accounts dedicated to finding Guillen.

The two met five years ago and became close friends.

“We started playing sports together and that’s how we met so I would see her every day,” Hernandez said.

Immediately after graduating from high school in 2018 Guillen enlisted in the Army.

“When I think what maybe drove her is the way she was; just wanted to improve herself, improve that she can become a better version of herself and she just wanted to make her family proud and help them out,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez quickly mobilized to help from Guillen.

With the help of Guillen’s sister, Hernandez created the “Find Vanessa Guillen” Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Both have tens of thousands of followers.

She said, “It’s just so many people and it does give me hope of pushing the military base to actually do something because a lot of, basically the whole country is watching.”

Celebrities like Salma Hayek are also sharing Guillen’s story across social media.

Even a White House petition Hernandez created has surpassed the 100,000 signatures needed for an official response.

She wants Guillen’s family to know that thousands of people are working to bring Vanessa home.

“That just pushes to wake up and find something, another idea to do, to bring more awareness on social media because it’s been helping a lot,” Hernandez said.

