Protesters march for justice for Vanessa Guillen in Austin

Guillen's remains were found at the end of June. Her supporters want a congressional investigation into Guillen's case.

AUSTIN, Texas — Marchers took to the streets of Downtown Austin on Labor Day to participate in a march for justice for Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found back in June.

The fallen soldier went missing on April 22, and after more than a month of searching, her remains were found on June 30 near the Leon River. Two suspects were identified in connection to this case.

Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, was named as a suspect, but he killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him. The other suspect has been identified as Cecily Aguilar.

Among those protesters in Downtown Austin is Guillen's mother, who wants a congressional investigation into Guillen's case.

Before Guillen went missing, the soldier reported sexual harassment to her family, friends and colleagues, according to her family. Robinson allegedly watched Guillen as she showered at the base.

This isn't the first Austin march for Guillen. In July, Austinites gathered in East Austin to remember the soldier during a vigil.