Vandals destroy display, but can't ruin Christmas spirit for this Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County neighborhood known for its dazzling Christmas lights is now on the lookout for vandals who wrecked an elaborate holiday display.

"Usually, we have about three days of hard light install, when we are getting stuff out of the attic and connecting everything together,” Natalie Sullivan said.

The family was almost finished, but when they woke up Monday morning, they realized they had been targeted.

“It was a punch in the gut. Why, why would anyone do that?” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she found smashed electronics, stolen custom power chords, swiped decorations and more things missing.

“There was one extension cord that was completely pulled from the house with prongs bent so we're hoping they tripped and fell flat on their face while they were trying to take it,” she said.

The family posted the crime on Facebook, are checking Ring camera video and neighbors’ security systems. They also filed a police report. Their neighbors are stepping up, too.

“We're gonna be doing a neighborhood watch. We’re gonna be doing a little golf cart search in the evenings, going around with flashlights,” Amber Adams said. “We've all had a really bad year and having to do this is not OK.”

Pecan Grove has drawn visitors to see its Christmas lights for some 30 years.

“Our neighborhood is known for Christmas lights and it’s a joy to put them up every year. That’s why we do it. It’s that's why we budget thousands of dollars every year to add something new,” Sullivan said.