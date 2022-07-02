Thick smoke fills sky from Valero Houston Refinery flaring

The safety flare system was activated Monday morning after a power outage. While the black smoke filled the air, officials said there was no reason to be alarmed.

HOUSTON — A power outage along a portion of the Houston Ship Channel Monday morning caused crews to begin burning off materials at the Valero Houston Refinery, officials said.

The burn-off, known as flaring, caused plumes of thick, black smoke to drift beyond the facility.

Flaring is used to manage excess material and minimize any potential emissions.

Valero says concerned residents shouldn't be alarmed, and no community impact was anticipated.

Residents with questions can contact the Community Information Line at 713-921-6700.

Valero's refinery flaring is at least the second incident in our area this week.