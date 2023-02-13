Valentine's Day express weddings: easier, less expensive way to say 'I do'

The Harris County Clerk's Office and the Heritage Society will issue marriage licenses to couples getting hitched Tues. at the historical venues at Sam Houston Park.

HOUSTON — If you and your honey want to get hitched on Valentine's Day Tuesday, the Harris County Clerk's Office can help make it happen and save you money!

HCCO is teaming up with the Heritage Society to offer express weddings at one of the historical venues at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston.

They are waiving the 72-hour waiting period so couples can get their license and get married on the same day!

HCCO will be on-site at the Heritage Society at 1100 Bagby St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue marriage licenses for a fee of $74.

You can also go to HCCO's downtown office at 201 Caroline St. to get your license, where you'll get a complimentary photo.

There are 10 other HCCO sites scattered all over Harris County that offer marriage licenses. Scroll down for other HCCO locations.

Marriage license requirements

A valid I.D. is required.

Valid proof of Texas residency

Without proof of state residency on a valid form of identification from at least one applicant, the fee will be $174.

Sam Houston Park wedding sites

You can choose from several historic sites at Sam Houston Park with both indoor venues and outdoor spaces that offer "breathtaking skyline views."

The grounds feature majestic oak trees, large, well-kept lawns, vibrant gardens and more.

The wedding ceremonies will be performed from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where to get a marriage license in Harris County

Downtown

201 Caroline St., 3rd Floor

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 274-8600

Baytown Annex

Chimney Rock Annex

6000 Chimney Rock Rd.

Houston, TX 77081

(713) 274-2929

Clay Road Annex

16715 Clay Rd.

Houston, TX 77084

(832) 927-7230

Clear Lake Annex

16603 Buccaneer Ln.

Houston, TX 77062

(832) 927-2910

Cypresswood Annex

6831 Cypresswood Dr.

Spring, TX 77379

(832) 927-7290

Humble Annex

7900 Will Clayton Pkwy.

Humble, TX 77338

(832) 927-2060

North Shepherd Annex

Pasadena Annex

South Belt Annex

10851 Scarsdale Blvd.

Houston, TX 77089

(713) 274-6918

Wallisville Annex