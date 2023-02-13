Valentine's Day express weddings: easier, less expensive way to say 'I do'

HOUSTON — If you and your honey want to get hitched on Valentine's Day Tuesday, the Harris County Clerk's Office can help make it happen and save you money!
HCCO is teaming up with the Heritage Society to offer express weddings at one of the historical venues at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston.
They are waiving the 72-hour waiting period so couples can get their license and get married on the same day!
HCCO will be on-site at the Heritage Society at 1100 Bagby St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue marriage licenses for a fee of $74.
You can also go to HCCO's downtown office at 201 Caroline St. to get your license, where you'll get a complimentary photo.
There are 10 other HCCO sites scattered all over Harris County that offer marriage licenses. Scroll down for other HCCO locations.
Marriage license requirements
- A valid I.D. is required.
- Valid proof of Texas residency
- Without proof of state residency on a valid form of identification from at least one applicant, the fee will be $174.
Sam Houston Park wedding sites
You can choose from several historic sites at Sam Houston Park with both indoor venues and outdoor spaces that offer "breathtaking skyline views."
The grounds feature majestic oak trees, large, well-kept lawns, vibrant gardens and more.
The wedding ceremonies will be performed from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Photos: Sam Houston Park
Where to get a marriage license in Harris County
Downtown
201 Caroline St., 3rd Floor
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 274-8600
Baytown Annex
701 W. Baker Rd.
Baytown, TX 77521
(713) 274-2248
Chimney Rock Annex
6000 Chimney Rock Rd.
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 274-2929
Clay Road Annex
16715 Clay Rd.
Houston, TX 77084
(832) 927-7230
Clear Lake Annex
16603 Buccaneer Ln.
Houston, TX 77062
(832) 927-2910
Cypresswood Annex
6831 Cypresswood Dr.
Spring, TX 77379
(832) 927-7290
Humble Annex
7900 Will Clayton Pkwy.
Humble, TX 77338
(832) 927-2060
North Shepherd Annex
7300 N. Shepherd Dr.
Houston, TX 77091
(832) 927-2050
Pasadena Annex
101 S. Richey St.
Pasadena, TX 77506
(713) 274-6230
South Belt Annex
10851 Scarsdale Blvd.
Houston, TX 77089
(713) 274-6918
Wallisville Annex
14350 Wallisville Road, Suite 111
Houston, TX 77049
(713) 274-6925