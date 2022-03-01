Roof collapses during fire at vacant building along North Freeway overnight

There are about 65 firefighters at the scene. Arson units are investigating the cause of the fire.

HOUSTON — A roof collapsed during a fire at a vacant office building near the North Freeway early Monday.

This happened around 1 a.m. in the 4100 of the North Freeway just south of Crosstimbers.

Houston firefighters responded to a reports of a building fire and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the building.

Fire crews went into a defensive mode since it was not safe to enter the building. The roof on the building collapsed within minutes of their arrival.

Fire officials said the building had been vacant for many years.

There was another building separated by a stairwell that had a lot of homeless people going in and out of it.

No injuries reported at this time.