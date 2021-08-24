HCSO: Security guard shoots, kills man during altercation outside Walgreens store

Charges have not been filed in the case, but the sheriff's office said the case will be sent to a grand jury.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A security guard shot and killed a man during an altercation outside a Walgreens store in east Harris County late Tuesday, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the scene around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Uvalde Road. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a security guard got into a fight with a man and shot him.

HCSO later stated the man, identified as Michael Luna, was in the parking lot waiting for his daughter as she shopped inside the store.

Luna and the guard exchanged words, leading to a physical altercation. The guard told deputies he was attacked, and that's when he shot Luna multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

HCSO stated the guard is licensed by The State of Texas:

"He cooperated with the investigation and provided investigators with a statement about the incident. Following the initial investigation, the case was presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which declined charges at this time. The case will continue to be investigated and upon it's conclusion, will be presented to a grand jury."