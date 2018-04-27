After more than 40 years, law enforcement officials say they got their man.

The so-called “Golden State Killer” was arrested this week after authorities traced his DNA through websites. It was a modern approach to catch a suspect wanted for more than 40 rapes and 12 murders dating back to 1976.

Investigators had used DNA from crime scenes that had been stored for decades and compared it to DNA samples from a genealogy database. They linked it to a distant relative of the suspect.

“First of all, a website, if you’re a subscriber, you could give up your rights of privacy. But what about third-party rights?” asked KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece.

It’s a concern echoed by civil liberties groups.

In the “Golden State Killer” case, authorities linked the website sample with a direct DNA sample from the suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo, from material that he discarded. The biggest tool for investigators was a free website that pools DNA profiles that people upload and share publicly. Police did not need a court order to obtain the information.

Although the site was a tool that may have brought a killer to justice – results applauded by many, including victims’ advocates -- Treece says the case should raise privacy concerns for millions of people who submit their DNA to similar sites, to simply discover their heritage or connect with distant relatives.

“If people would realize what they’re giving up. They’re giving up a lot of secrets about themselves and even family members they might not even know,” Treece said.

It’s not clear how many samples authorities went through to find the link that led them to DeAngelo.

Today, the company GED Match said although it informs users the database can be used for other purposes than finding family members, it maintains it had no idea its database was being used to track a suspect.

The Houston-based genealogy site, FamilyTreeDNA, released a statement to KHOU, saying, in part, the company, “was not contacted formally, by any law enforcement agency, regarding the Golden State Killer case. While we take our customer’s privacy and confidentiality extremely seriously, we support ethically and legally justified uses of groundbreaking advancements in genetics.”

Treece says there aren’t strong privacy laws to keep authorities from searching ancestry site databases.

“You’re trying to find out what your Great Uncle Bob is all about and the government is sitting out here, thinking, ‘Thanks for the information.’ We don’t even have to get a search warrant,” Treece said.

Popular genetic testing sites Ancestry.com and 23 and Me say they do not release information to authorities without receiving a court order.

