ROSHARON, Texas -- The U.S. Postal Service apologized and promised better mail delivery after hearing customer complaints about stolen, missing and opened mail.

People in Kingwood spoke out Wednesday. Next, homeowners asked for help in Rosharon.

Outside Rosharon’s Post Office, customers sounded off.

“Oh God,” a customer named Jean said. “You don’t have enough time to hear about all of the things that happen.”

“I won’t get any mail for three or four days,” Debra Capps, another customer said. “I mean no junk mail. You know you always get some sort of junk mail.”

Unlike Kingwood, where Wednesday people showed us opened mail, birthday cards stripped of money, and griped about employees blowing them off, the Rosharon office seems overwhelmed, customers said.

“Sometimes (mail service) works,” Jean said. “Sometimes it doesn’t. It’s unreliable.”

“It’s the flow,” Capps said. “It has to do with the inside.”

LaDonna Malone told KHOU 11 News her packages routinely tracked online show up days late, if at all, despite confirmed delivery notes from her post office.

She and neighbors complain but see no action.

“I just feel like there’s no checks and balances,” she said “Who do we talk to? Where do we go? Where is the solution? My only answer is you don’t have your package.”

The postal service responded with a statement.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, which includes timely, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages,” Nikki Johnson, spokesperson for USPS Southern Area.

“We apologize to any customer served by the Rosharon Post Office who may have experienced mail service issues. The Rosharon Postmaster has been made aware of the situation and takes these customers' concerns very seriously. Appropriate steps are being taken to ensure mail and packages for these customers are handled properly. We always want to hear directly from our customers immediately when they have a delivery concern, so we can take prompt action to resolve it to their satisfaction. Customers can contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visit us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance."

Though with so much growth in their community just south of Pearland… customers suspect Rosharon’s small office can’t keep up with demand.

“They need additional staffing,” Mac Barnett said. “They need vehicles. They need something to get their work done.”

Customers just want their mail. Many already use the postal service’s informed delivery which is supposed to allow people to track their mail and packages anywhere at anytime.

