There's a trail of victims U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders & Fugitives Task Force believe leads to one man. Now, they need your help to catch him.

The crime police first investigated Reginald O'Keith Williams, 48, for came around the 4th of July in 1986 at the City of Freeport's Fishing Fiesta.

"The whole community would come out and just spend time together," said Sgt. Juanita Cardozo with Freeport Police.

It's an event, Cardozo says, where a woman should feel safe.

"I imagine it was pretty bad," she said.

Police say Williams attacked a woman in a parking lot. His sentence was 35 years in prison for rape. However, U.S. Marshals believe she wasn't his first victim.

"This guy is a true sexual predator, no doubt about it. He didn't care if it was a woman, a man, a child," said Alfredo Perez, Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Investigators believe Williams tried to attack another woman before -- one of his teachers in high school -- and it gets worse. While serving time for the city park rape, investigators say he sexually assaulted two guys, one under the age of 14.

So how did he get out of jail? Well, around the year 2000, he was released on parole. That's when he ran away from a halfway house in Houston.

"He could be anywhere, he could be in the Freeport area, Clute area, anywhere in Brazoria County," Perez said.

Wherever Williams is, investigators worry about who he could be preying on now.

"If there are any other victims out there, hopefully they can be identified by the fingerprints and DNA," he said. "I strongly believe there's other victims out there that just haven't been reported yet."

U.S. Marshals are also looking for Thomas Courtney, also known as "River Tom." Investigators say he has a long criminal history and is wanted for shooting a woman. If you know anything about either of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

© 2018 KHOU