U.S. vaccinating in record numbers, so why are COVID-19 hospitalizations going up?

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Saturday the group hardest hit is young people, specially those between 18 and 24 years old.

HOUSTON — Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide despite the U.S. hitting a new vaccination record, and according to CDC experts, young people may be leading the trend.

Houston is no different. According to the Texas Medical Center COVID-19 dashboard, daily new cases and the positivity rate locally are also trending upward.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has attributed the increase nationally to highly transmissible variants and youth sports and extracurricular activities.

“As we’ve been working with states and understanding their individual outbreaks among younger people," Walensky said. "I want to underscore that this is among 18 to 24-year-olds where we’re seeing peaks in cases."

National officials report COVID-related hospital admissions are up 3 percent from last week. Meanwhile, the United States is in its fourth consecutive week of increased case numbers.

However, there is some good news: deaths are down.