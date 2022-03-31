Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat capsizes near Galveston

The man went missing around 1 a.m. Thursday morning off the coast of Galveston after a boat capsized.

GALVESTON, Texas — A search is underway for a missing man after a boat capsized off the coast of Galveston, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident happened Thursday at about 1 a.m. when the Coast Guard said a 12-foot Jon boat capsized near the jetty on Galveston's east end.

Three people were thrown into the water, but a pilot was able to rescue two of them. The Coast Guard said the third was separated from them and is still missing. They also say another boat heard yelling in the water at the time the other two people were rescued.

The Coast Guard is using boats and helicopters to assist in their search.

The missing man's name hasn't been released, but the Coast Guard said he was wearing a green shirt and shorts.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.