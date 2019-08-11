HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in August 2018*

Texas Game Wardens report more coyotes showing up in urban neighborhoods due to pups leaving their dens.

People have reported seeing coyotes in their neighborhoods in areas like Spring Branch as recently as November 3.

Wardens said urban coyotes are considered nuisance animals, but they do not implement nuisance coyote control.

Urban and suburban coyotes are symptoms of a broader issue, TPWD reports. "People continue to expand housing subdivisions and other human development into what used to be open range wildlife habitat," the website reads.

Wardens said this is happening especially on the fringes of large metropolitan areas. They say this activity is increasing the potential for encounters and conflicts between people and wildlife.

Wardens say trapping cannot eliminate urban coyote problems, but it can be part of the solution in some situations.

Here are some tips from Texas Game Wardens on what to do if you encounter a coyote and how to keep your family safe:

Do not feed coyotes! Keep pet food and water inside. Keep garbage securely stored, especially if it has to be put on the curb for collection; use tight-locking or bungee-cord-wrapped trashcans that are not easily opened.

Keep compost piles securely covered; correct composting never includes animal matter like bones or fat, which can draw coyotes even more quickly that decomposing vegetable matter.

Keep pets inside, confined securely in a kennel or covered exercise yard, or within the close presence of an adult.

Walk pets on a leash and accompany them outside, especially at night.

Do not feed wildlife on the ground; keep wild bird seed in feeders designed for birds elevated or hanging above ground, and clean up spilled seed from the ground; coyotes can either be drawn directly to the seed, or to the rodents drawn to the seed.

Keep fruit trees fenced or pick up fruit that falls to the ground.

Do not feed feral cats (domestics gone wild); this can encourage coyotes to prey on cats, as well as feed on cat food left out for them.

Minimize clusters of shrubs, trees and other cover and food plants near buildings and children's play areas to avoid attracting rodents and small mammals that will in turn attract coyotes

Use noise making and other scaring devices when coyotes are seen. Check with local authorities regarding noise and firearms ordinances. Portable air horns, motor vehicle horns, propane cannons, starter pistols, low-powered pellet guns, slingshots, and thrown rocks can be effective.

